Sosei buys stake in RNA therapy firm

Japan’s Sosei Group will spend $45 million to acquire a 25.6% ownership stake in MiNA Therapeutics and an option to potentially acquire all of the London-based firm. MiNA’s lead compound is MTL-CEBPA, a small activating RNA that is in the midst of Phase I/IIa clinical trials as an advanced liver cancer treatment. Sosei says MiNA will complement Heptares Therapeutics, a London-based developer of drugs targeting G protein-coupled receptors that Sosei acquired in 2015.
