Stem cell specialist takes steps forward

Magenta Therapeutics has advanced its stem cell transplantation efforts on three levels. It completed a $50 million series B financing round intended to fuel development of products in areas including patient preparation and stem cell harvesting. It in-licensed a Novartis product, MGTA-456, designed to expand the number of cord blood stem cells used in transplants. And it formed a partnership with Be The Match BioTherapies in which it will use Be The Match’s cell therapy delivery platform, clinical trial design, and industry relationships in research efforts.
