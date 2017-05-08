Styrenic polymers get investment

Ineos Styrolution and Innova are both investing in styrenics. Styrolution is building an acrylonitrile styrene acrylate plant in Bayport, Texas. When completed in 2020, the plant will have the capacity to make 100,000 metric tons per year of the weather-resistant plastic. The new plant will free up equipment at Styrolution’s Altamira, Mexico, plant, allowing it to make 70,000 metric tons more acrylonitrile butadiene styrene per year. Separately, Innova is doubling styrene capacity at its plant in Triunfo, Brazil, to 420,000 metric tons per year. The project was enabled by new ethylene and benzene contracts with petrochemical maker Braskem.
