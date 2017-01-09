Air Products, Huntsman complete sales

Air Products & Chemicals has completed the $3.8 billion sale of its performance materials division to Evonik Industries (see page 18). The business, which had sales of about $1.1 billion in 2015, makes epoxy curing agents, polyurethane additives, and specialty surfactants. The sale completes Air Products’ effort to exit chemicals and focus on industrial gases. It spun off its electronics materials business as Versum Materials last October. Separately, Huntsman Corp. has completed the sale of its European surfactants business to Innospec for $225 million. Huntsman says it remains committed to the surfactants business in the U.S. and Australia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter