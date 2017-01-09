Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

January 9, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 2

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 95 | Issue 2
Business

World chemical outlook 2017

The great lint migration

How tiny synthetic fibers released from clothing are ending up in the environment and in our food

Evonik Industries is C&EN’s company of the year for 2016

German firm is selected for its dedication to making its own business better

  • Biological Chemistry

    C&EN talks with Rommie Amaro, computational chemist

    Amaro discusses how she uses molecular dynamics simulations to find new cancer drug leads

  • Business

    BASF’s outlook for Asia brightens

    With new plants coming on-line and consumers demanding better products, firm’s regional head is optimistic

  • Theoretical Chemistry

    Density functional theory heads the wrong way

    Theoretical method may be getting the right answer for the wrong reasons

Science Concentrates

Materials

Superstretchy semiconducting polymers

Nanoconfinement helps conjugated polymers flex their electronic properties

Business & Policy Concentrates

