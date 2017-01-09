Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Christopher D. Vanderwal

Citation: For the development of efficient chemical syntheses of structurally complex and biologically significant natural products.
Current position: professor of chemistry, University of California, Irvine
Education: B.Sc., biochemistry, M.Sc., chemistry, University of Ottawa; Ph.D., chemistry, Scripps Research Institute
Vanderwal on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “I’d love to crack into something really important in biology without compromising my love of the creativity of natural product synthesis. In other words, I want to continue to spend time doing what I love best, but see (and show) its impacts.”
What his colleagues say: “Chris Vanderwal’s accomplishments to date, coupled with his remarkable creativity and exquisite tastes in problem selection, establish him as one of the world’s leading synthetic organic chemists. The short chemical synthesis strategies introduced by Vanderwal are defining what is possible in chemical synthesis today.”—Larry E. Overman, University of California, Irvine
