DOE funds cleantech, but will it last?

Credit: Global Algae Innovations

In the waning days of 2016, the bioenergy technologies office of the U.S. Department of Energy announced six awards totaling just under $13 million to companies planning pilot- and demonstration-scale biorefinery projects.

DOE said it anticipates awarding an additional phase of funding in 2018 to help firms construct and operate the facilities. However, President-elect Trump has stated that he does not support subsidies for new energy projects. In a 2012 Twitter comment, he criticized a DOE loan that was given to the solar firm Solyndra, which went bankrupt.

Under the current DOE program, LanzaTech will receive $4 million to expand the use of a demonstration facility in Soperton, Ga., that makes jet fuel and diesel from ethanol. The company uses microbes to make ethanol from industrial waste gases and converts it to fuel using a process it developed with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

The new funds will allow LanzaTech to plan an expansion from 15,000 L per year of fuels output to more than 11 million L. In addition, the company will convert ethanol made from gasified biomass in a process developed by the company Aemetis.

Biobased jet fuel is also being targeted by Avapco, which will get $3.7 million for a Thomaston, Ga., biorefinery that uses woody biomass. The firm will also produce cellulosic diesel and other products with biobased chemicals developer Genomatica.

Global Algae Innovations, meanwhile, was awarded $1.2 million to make improvements to its algae production processes. The company is planning a pilot-scale algae biofuel facility in Hawaii that will use high-productivity cultivation and energy-efficient harvesting technologies.

