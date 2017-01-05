Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Theoretical Chemistry

Density functional theory heads the wrong way

Theoretical method may be getting the right answer for the wrong reasons

by Mitch Jacoby
January 5, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Spread
A scatter plot comparing the dates of DFT method development with the accuracy of their electron density predictions.
Credit: Ivan S. Bushmarinov/Russian Academy of Sciences
User-friendly DFT methods, including ones based on the local density approximation (LDA) and variants of the generalized gradient approximation (GGA), gave increasingly more accurate electron density values until about 2000. Since then the errors have been growing.

Density functional theory (DFT) is a widely used computational method for carrying out quantum calculations in chemistry, materials science, and biology research. Despite its enormous popularity and ongoing modifications and updates, DFT seems to be getting worse at predicting key electron properties, according to a study (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aah5975).

The finding suggests that users of DFT programs should carefully evaluate and benchmark results of their computations. And it may encourage DFT specialists and developers to redouble their efforts to improve the method’s capabilities.

For decades, researchers have depended on quantum methods to calculate electronic structures, bond lengths, and molecular geometries and energies. The values of those properties and others can be obtained with high accuracy from wave-function-based quantum methods. But applying those methods to all but the simplest chemical systems is complex, arduous, and expensive.

DFT simplifies the calculations. It sidesteps the use of wave functions to account for the motions of a molecule’s atoms and electrons. Instead, DFT determines electronic properties from the three-dimensional densities of the systems’ electron clouds. That simplification has helped put quantum calculations in the hands of large numbers of researchers, not just hard-core theoreticians.

But as Michael G. Medvedev and Ivan S. Bushmarinov of the Russian Academy of Sciences and coworkers now report, although DFT continues to provide ever more accurate energy values, thanks to ongoing method development and refinements, it is getting worse at correctly predicting electron densities.

The team carried out DFT calculations on 14 types of atoms and ions using 128 different functionals—mathematical descriptions of electron density—developed since 1970. They compared those results with ones obtained from high-level ab-initio wave function quantum methods, which are known to be highly accurate. They find that until about 2000, DFT-calculated energies and electron density values improved hand-in-hand. Since then, however, the energies have continued to improve, but the densities have become less accurate.

For some applications in chemistry and biology, the energies and geometries of molecules are the most important pieces of information, says Sharon Hammes-Schiffer, a chemistry professor and specialist in computational methods at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

“If the electron density does not affect these properties then perhaps the inaccurate electron density is irrelevant,” she adds. It may have little effect on chemical bonding.

The key issue in Hammes-Schiffer’s view is that some modern functionals “may be giving the correct energies for the wrong reason.” She argues that this subject merits further investigation because “most scientists would prefer to obtain the correct answer for the correct reason.”

Describing the study as “provocative,” Martin Head-Gordon, a theoretician at the University of California, Berkeley, says one way to move forward is a combinatorial approach to develop new functionals that use fewer adjustable parameters than some modern ones use. His group is working on that approach and they plan to test it on electron densities.

This article has been translated into Spanish by Divulgame.org and can be found here.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Machine learning solves a long-standing DFT problem
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Largest molecular quantum computation performed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quantum computing goes beyond hydrogen and helium

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE