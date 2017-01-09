Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Guangbin Dong

Citation: For his outstanding accomplishments on transition-metal catalyzed synthetic methods involving carbon-carbon and carbon-hydrogen bond activation.
Current position: professor of chemistry, University of Chicago
Education: B.S., chemistry, Peking University; Ph.D., chemistry, Stanford University
Dong on what gets his creative juices flowing: “It often starts with a good question being asked by either the students or myself. Some questions are purely driven by curiosity; others are driven by known unsolved problems. These questions provide inspiration for creating new approaches.”
What his colleagues say: “His creativity and insights establish him as one of the very best young organic chemists in his generation.”—Stephen F. Martin, University of Texas, Austin
