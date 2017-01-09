Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Indicators of happy rats; misspelled medicines litter the literature

by Jyllian Kemsley
January 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

Happy rats have pinker ears

Several years ago, an international team of scientists developed the “Rat Grimace Scale” as a way to reliably and accurately quantify pain in research studies of the rodents (Mol. Pain 2011, DOI: 10.1186/1744-8069-7-55). The scale is based on four pain responses: eyes narrowing, nose and cheeks flattening, ears curling and pointing forward, and whiskers standing on end.

Photos of a rat.
Credit: Shutterstock
Happy rats: Pink ears, widely angled.

Now, a group of researchers from the University of Bern has documented how to spot happiness in rats (PLOS One 2016, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0166446). After all, gauging the happiness of research rats can be important for certain studies.

So how does one make rats happy? By “playful manual tickling administered by the experimenter,” the Bern researchers report. They used two different tickling procedures. In one, the experimenter used one hand to turn a rat on its back and tickle the rat’s neck, chest, and stomach areas using the same hand. The other procedure involved using two hands to hold a rat on its back and tickling the sides and nape of the neck.

Rats that appeared to like tickling—those that emitted positive vocalizations during tickling and that seemed to seek out the experimenter’s hand for more—were used to determine facial indicators of positive emotion. They had pinker ear color and ears angled more to the side and back.

At least, those are the indicators presented by 15 male rats of a specific type used by the Bern researchers. As with much clinical work, more studies with greater diversity of subjects are needed to determine whether pink, widely angled ears indicate happiness across all rats.

Commonly misspelled medicines litter the literature

 

Medical boards might want to start including spelling tests with credentialing exams, new research suggests. Doctors not only misspell drug names on charts and prescriptions, but they also do so in medical literature.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Br. Med. J., C&EN
Search criteria: Various spellings of the antidepressant amitryptiline found in PubMed.
Word cloud showing 18 spelling variations of amitryptiline.
Credit: Br. Med. J., C&EN
Search criteria: Various spellings of the antidepressant amitryptiline found in PubMed.

U.K. pharmacologists Robin E. Ferner and Jeffrey K. Aronson searched PubMed and other databases for 60 drug names—half identified by pharmacists as commonly misspelled, and half a control set chosen at random from a formulary (Br. Med. J. 2016, DOI: 10.1136/bmj.i4854). They looked for instances when the names were spelled correctly, as well as obvious possible variants, such as propranolol and propanolol, or acetylcholine and acetylchoine. They call the variations ISOMERs, for Incorrect Spellings Of Medicines Eluding Researchers.

A search for the correct spelling of a drug name can miss a significant number of references, Ferner and Aronson found. In one example, a search of the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews turned up 15 systematic reviews of gentamicin, but four more were only found by searching for “gentamycin.”

One can easily see how chemists would be similarly plagued by ISOMERs of reaction names or other terminology. Your humble Newscripts author once had to correct a story that mentioned phosphorous instead of phosphorus. And a 2014 radioactive material leak at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico seemed to have originated when instructions for waste packaging were inadvertently changed from requiring an inorganic absorbent to an organic one.

Last but not least, after working on this column, the Newscripts gang must paraphrase a note from Ferner and Aronson’s paper: It is difficult to proofread an article intended to contain many variant spellings. We apologize if we have inadvertently spelled something correctly.

Jyllian Kemsley wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tales of April fools
Recognizing alchemy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NMR Detects Contaminants In Heparin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE