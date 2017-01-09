Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Kathlyn A. Parker

by Linda Wang
January 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Parker
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Charmine Yapchin
Mugshot of Kathlyn A. Parker.
Credit: Charmine Yapchin

Citation: For outstanding and creative contributions to the synthesis of structurally complex organic targets.

Current position: professor of chemistry, Stony Brook University, SUNY

Education: B.A., chemistry, Northwestern University; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Stanford University

Parker on her scientific role models and why: “I have several role models who were my mentors. Jim Marshall, my chemistry teacher in college—not only is he a superbly organized lecturer but he personally taught me how to work in the lab. W. S. Johnson, who taught high standards. Gilbert Stork, who has the ability to share his thought processes … what a teaching skill that is! And Madeleine Joullie, who is a more recent friend. Madeleine never quits, and she never loses her good humor.”

What her colleagues say: “Kathy’s contributions to organic synthesis place her among the notable players in this field. Her recent publications are strong and have attracted significant attention. She is known internationally for her compact and creative syntheses of complex natural product targets. Her approach is to invent novel—and efficient—solutions to challenging problems in synthesis. Her work epitomizes excellence in organic chemistry and is most certainly deserving of recognition with a Cope Scholar Award.”—Nicole S. Sampson, Stony Brook University

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE