Life science fund gets interdisciplinary

Digitalis, an investment firm that targets life sciences companies working to combine statistics and computing with traditional chemistry and biology, has launched a $100 million investment fund. The firm is also looking to cofound companies that can solve major health care challenges. “We saw a clear need for a health-focused fund that was not bound strictly in life sciences nor information technology, but rather brought different fields together in new ways,” says founder Geoffrey W. Smith. To date, Digitalis has invested in three firms active in computational microbiome research, T-cell sequencing, and health monitoring.
