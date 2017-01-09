Lilly, Bayer help animal health deal

Eli Lilly & Co. has spent $885 million to buy three animal vaccine product lines in the U.S. from Boehringer Ingelheim, along with a manufacturing and R&D site. Meanwhile, Bayer is acquiring two parasite control products. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission required Boehringer to divest the businesses to complete a $13.5 billion swap of its consumer health business for Sanofi’s animal health subsidiary Merial on Jan 1. Last year, France’s Ceva Santé Animale bought nine Merial products to address European regulatory concerns.
