Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: M.G. Finn

Citation: For the development of chemical ligation methods and platforms, applied to bioconjugation and materials chemistry.
Current position: professor and chair of chemistry and biochemistry, and professor of biology, Georgia Institute of Technology
Education: B.S., chemistry, California Institute of Technology; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Finn on what gets his creative juices flowing: “The students and postdocs that I work with, and the colleagues that I talk to. And a good problem to think about. Those are what send me to the literature, and then, every once in a while, to a good idea. The longer I’m around, the more things I find interesting, which is helpful.”
What his colleagues say: “The Cu-catalyzed and in situ click chemistry work from the Finn laboratory has inspired thousands of reported applications by academic and industrial laboratories in organic, medicinal, biochemical, and materials chemistry. Professor Finn also initiated the exploration of the organic chemistry of virus-based nanoparticles and their use as platforms for biologically active polyvalent structures, leading the way to what is now a very active area of research the world over.”—Mostafa A. El-Sayed, Georgia Institute of Technology
