Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Mikiko Sodeoka

by Linda Wang
January 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Sodeoka
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Riken
Mugshot of Mikiko Sodeoka.
Credit: Riken

Citation: For her seminal contributions to the fields of transition-metal chemistry, synthetic organic chemistry, organofluorine chemistry, and chemical biology through the development of innovative methodologies and tools.

Current position: chief scientist, RIKEN, Japan

Education: B.A., Ph.D., pharmaceutical science, Chiba University, Japan

Sodeoka on her scientific role models: “There are many scientists who influenced me, but if I have to choose, it is my former mentor, Professor Masakatsu Shibasaki. His enthusiasm to chemistry opened up my passion as a researcher, and I learned many important things from him. Professor Masako Nakagawa, a supervisor when I was a student, is also my role model. She was one of the rare female organic chemists in Japan at that time and showed me that women can be excellent chemists.”

What her colleagues say: “Dr. Sodeoka’s pioneering works and a series of publications opened a new avenue of research in transition-metal chemistry and catalysis, triggering extensive follow-up studies around the world. She has also expanded her superb synthetic skills and creative thinking to chemical biology and has been making seminal contributions.”—Iwao Ojima, Stony Brook University, SUNY

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE