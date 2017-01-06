Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

New drug approvals plummet in 2016

  Cyclicality cited as the main driver in a 50% drop-off

by Rick Mullin
January 6, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Pharmaceutical industry doomsayers have been licking their chops for months watching the roster of drug approvals for 2016 limp to a weak total of 22, following a record of 45 approvals in 2015. The roughly 50% drop comes after five years of generally increasing Food & Drug Administration approvals.

Seeing the low numbers coming, industry watchers have been waxing leery regarding a possible industry downturn. Questions about whether drug companies will be able to adequately fund investment in R&D were sharpened by this year’s disappointing approval tally.

Industry analysts, however, say the downturn is normal. “You always have to expect some cyclicality both in the submissions and the number of drugs approved,” says Jon Lange, head of Ernst & Young’s life sciences R&D division.

Lange acknowledges that the drop, in part, reflects the increasing difficulty that drugmakers experience in hitting the mark in tough areas such as Alzheimer’s disease and oncology. On the other hand, a number of drugs that were expected to be approved last year were given fast-track approval, which boosted the count for 2015.

John LaMattina, a senior partner at PureTech Ventures and former head of R&D at Pfizer, agrees that the downturn is largely normal. “After two outstanding years of approvals, especially considering how much more difficult it is to get drugs approved now than 20 years ago, it is not surprising that only 22 drugs were approved in 2016,” he says. “However, if this level of productivity continues for the rest of this decade, one would have to worry about the health of the biopharmaceutical industry.”

Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), an industry trade group, insists that the numbers do not reflect poorly on research. “As 2016 brought with it continued innovation, it’s important to note that drug discovery is becoming increasingly challenging as researchers tackle the most vexing diseases,” PhRMA said in a written statement.

PhRMA notes that the reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act will likely accelerate review times in the years ahead. And several industry watchers, including LaMattina, have noted that the incoming Trump Administration may act to expedite drug approvals, though little fundamental change is expected with this month’s transition in the White House.

“Administrations have changed over the decades, but what we continue to see is that the expectations for proof of efficacy and safety of products continues to increase, and that the work to meet those expectations continues to be more costly,” Lange says. “That is a trend that will continue to progress.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharmaceuticals: Drug industry strength to buoy fine chemicals makers
Trade group sets new member criteria
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA User Fees Swell

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE