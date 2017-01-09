Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: P. Andrew Evans

Citation: For his development of innovative rhodium-catalyzed reactions and their applications to the synthesis of biologically relevant complex molecules.
Current position: professor and Alfred R. Bader Chair of Organic Chemistry, and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Organic & Organometallic Chemistry, Queen’s University
Education: B.Sc., applied chemistry, Newcastle Polytechnic; Ph.D., synthetic organic chemistry, University of Cambridge
Evans on what gets his creative juices flowing: “I have always been very competitive, which is why I like to work on challenging problems. I think I have done my most creative work when the initial plan has not worked out as anticipated.”
What his colleagues say: “Andy has become a leader among his peers, and his star is still clearly on the rise. Although he has already made an impact in methods development, heterocyclic synthesis, and natural products synthesis, I think that it does not compare to the influence he will bear on the field in the next few years as he continues to develop allylrhodium chemistry.”—Gary A. Molander, University of Pennsylvania
