Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Probing fibrils from different types of Alzheimer’s

Differences in fibril structure may correlate with different forms of the disease

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Three-panel image showing 2-D NMR of Aβ40 fibrils from three different types of Alzheimer’s disease.
Credit: Nature
These 2-D 15N-13C NMR spectra show differences between Aβ-40 fibrils seeded from patients with typical slow-progression Alzheimer’s disease (left), posterior cortical atrophy variant Alzheimer’s (center), and rapid-progression Alzheimer’s (right).

A hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease is the accumulation of amyloid-β fibrils in the brain. It’s still an open question whether structural differences in these fibrils correlate with different subtypes of the disease such as so-called rapid-progression Alzheimer’s.

To help answer that question, Robert Tycko and coworkers at the National Institutes of Health have used brain tissue from patients with one of three forms of Alzheimer’s disease to seed the formation of fibrils in the lab. These fibrils were made from 40-residue and 42-residue amyloid-β peptides, common to the disease. Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy signatures of the fibrils suggest that there may indeed be a correlation between fibril structure and disease manifestation (Nature 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nature20814).

Tycko and coworkers used brain tissue from patients with typical slow-progression Alzheimer’s, posterior cortical atrophy variant Alzheimer’s, and rapid-progression Alzheimer’s.

The NMR spectra revealed that for all disease subtypes there’s one predominant fibril structure for the Aβ-40 peptide and two predominant structures for the Aβ-42 peptide. “For the 40-residue peptide, in most cases the predominant structure seems to account for about 80% of the fibrils we derive from brain tissue,” Tycko says. In the rapid progression samples, there are signs of greater structural heterogeneity than in the other subtypes. That heterogeneity may be a contributing factor in that form of Alzheimer’s.

“It is incredibly difficult to get structural information about amyloid fibers, even for simple in vitro proteins,” says Martin T. Zanni, a chemistry professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, who studies amyloid formation. “It looks like Tycko has discovered the most important (or at least more predominant) polymorph—the one we should all be studying.”

But Tycko cautions that they don’t yet know the three-dimensional structure of the predominant form. “We found the NMR signatures for certain structures. We don’t actually know what the 3-D structures look like and how different they are from structures that have been determined before,” Tycko says. “We’re now trying to figure out what those structures really are.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyloids found in human cataracts
High-resolution NMR structure of Parkinson’s disease fibril solved
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Searchlight Falls On The Dark Proteome﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE