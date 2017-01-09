Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Sherry R. Chemler

Citation: For the development of stereoselective copper-catalyzed alkene difunctionalization reactions and their applications in the synthesis of saturated oxygen and nitrogen heterocycles.
Current position: professor of chemistry, University at Buffalo, SUNY
Education: B.A., chemistry, Boston University; Ph.D., chemistry, Indiana University
Chemler on what she hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “I’d like to provide a practical solution to a problem of global significance, likely in the areas of sustainability and health care, while concurrently pushing the envelope of new reactivity in organometallic chemistry.”
What her colleagues say: “Chemler has been at the forefront of the discovery and development of a powerful new category of chemical transformations—transition metal catalyzed polar/radical cascades. She has chosen to work with Cu(II), a cheap and abundant transition metal, and alkenes, readily available organic substrates. Her primary synthesis targets are nitrogen and oxygen heterocycles, moieties of critical importance to the pharmaceutical industry. Her discoveries in this area offer original and effective solutions to truly important problems.”—John P. Richard, University at Buffalo, SUNY
