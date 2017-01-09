Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Sherry R. Chemler

by Linda Wang
January 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Chemler
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Sherry Chemler
Mugshot of Sherry Chemler.
Credit: Courtesy of Sherry Chemler

Citation: For the development of stereoselective copper-catalyzed alkene difunctionalization reactions and their applications in the synthesis of saturated oxygen and nitrogen heterocycles.

Current position: professor of chemistry, University at Buffalo, SUNY

Education: B.A., chemistry, Boston University; Ph.D., chemistry, Indiana University

Chemler on what she hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “I’d like to provide a practical solution to a problem of global significance, likely in the areas of sustainability and health care, while concurrently pushing the envelope of new reactivity in organometallic chemistry.”

What her colleagues say: “Chemler has been at the forefront of the discovery and development of a powerful new category of chemical transformations—transition metal catalyzed polar/radical cascades. She has chosen to work with Cu(II), a cheap and abundant transition metal, and alkenes, readily available organic substrates. Her primary synthesis targets are nitrogen and oxygen heterocycles, moieties of critical importance to the pharmaceutical industry. Her discoveries in this area offer original and effective solutions to truly important problems.”—John P. Richard, University at Buffalo, SUNY

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2022 Cope and Cope Scholar Award winners
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Award: Steven V. Ley
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Keith Woerpel﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE