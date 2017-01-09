Synthego raises funds from big names

Synthego, a four-year-old genome engineering tools firm, has raised $41 million in a Series B funding round. Investors include the technology venture firms 8VC and AME Cloud Ventures, backed by Yahoo founder Jerry Yang. Jennifer Doudna, a UC Berkeley professor and CRISPR/Cas9 pioneer, also invested. Synthego provides synthetic RNA sequences critical for employing CRISPR technology. The company was founded by former SpaceX engineers Paul and Michael Dabrowski.
