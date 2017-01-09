Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Thomas R. Hoye

by Linda Wang
January 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Hoye
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Hoye
Mugshot of Thomas R. Hoye.
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Hoye

Citation: For creative contributions across an impressively broad spectrum of organic chemistry, including the development of the hexadehydro-Diels-Alder (HDDA) reaction.

Current position: professor of chemistry, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Education: B.S., M.S., chemistry, Bucknell University; Ph.D., chemistry, Harvard University

Hoye on his biggest research challenge: “Maintaining an adequate balance between my levels of (i) commitment to research coworkers, and (ii) secured research funding, a challenge shared by many. This is exacerbated with each passing year and decade as our academic institutions, country-wide, take ever-increasing portions of research grant dollars into their central coffers via ever-escalating tuition (and overhead) rates. My first NIH R01 grant award, the direct costs of which have grown in lock-step with inflation, allowed me to support six graduate research assistants; my latest grant: three and a half.”

What his colleagues say: “The sheer breadth of his program alone marks Tom as a rare breed—all the more so when considered in light of the high caliber of his contributions. Tom is one of those few whose work just keeps getting better and better. This speaks further to his dedication and full commitment to his science.”—Amos B. Smith, University of Pennsylvania

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE