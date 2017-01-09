Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Thomas R. Hoye

Citation: For creative contributions across an impressively broad spectrum of organic chemistry, including the development of the hexadehydro-Diels-Alder (HDDA) reaction.
Current position: professor of chemistry, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
Education: B.S., M.S., chemistry, Bucknell University; Ph.D., chemistry, Harvard University
Hoye on his biggest research challenge: “Maintaining an adequate balance between my levels of (i) commitment to research coworkers, and (ii) secured research funding, a challenge shared by many. This is exacerbated with each passing year and decade as our academic institutions, country-wide, take ever-increasing portions of research grant dollars into their central coffers via ever-escalating tuition (and overhead) rates. My first NIH R01 grant award, the direct costs of which have grown in lock-step with inflation, allowed me to support six graduate research assistants; my latest grant: three and a half.”
What his colleagues say: “The sheer breadth of his program alone marks Tom as a rare breed—all the more so when considered in light of the high caliber of his contributions. Tom is one of those few whose work just keeps getting better and better. This speaks further to his dedication and full commitment to his science.”—Amos B. Smith, University of Pennsylvania
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter