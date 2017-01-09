A flurry of deals signed by J&J

Johnson & Johnson started the new year by announcing 15 collaborations across its drug, medical device, and consumer health care businesses. For example, the company will develop a CB1-targeting antibody, namacizumab, for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis with Bird Rock Bio. It will explore ketamine analog technology for depression with Amorsa Therapeutics. And it will work on small molecules to potentially address cataracts with Murugappan Muthukumar, a professor of polymer science and engineering at UMass Amherst.
