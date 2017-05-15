Advertisement

ACS announces 2017 Society of Chemical Industries Scholars

May 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 20
The American Chemical Society has named 32 students as its 2017 SCI Scholars. Supported by the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI), American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and ACS, the program places outstanding chemistry and chemical engineering undergraduate students in 10-week industrial internships. Scholars also receive $1,000 for professional development and the opportunity to recognize a high school science teacher who impacted their careers. For more information, visit www.acs.org/sci.

The following are the scholars, their institutions, and their internship placements:

Madeleine Adams, Oregon State University; W.R. Grace, Columbia, Md.

Robert Allsopp, University of Maryland, College Park; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ark.

Collin Bardini, American River College; Air Liquide, Dallas

Helen Barzyk, University of Notre Dame; Milliken, Spartanburg, S.C.

Patrick Cable, University of Maryland, College Park; Trinseo, Midland, Mich.

Michael Carson, University of California, Irvine; Chemtura, Fords, N.J.

Paul Chong, University of California, Los Angeles; Hexion, Stafford, Texas

Ryan Collanton, University of California, Santa Barbara; BASF, Freeport, Texas

Dennis Dautel, Clarkson University;Trinseo, Midland, Mich.

Daniel Drost, University of Maryland, College Park; Air Liquide, Newport, Del.

Christopher Farrell, University of New Haven; Chemtura, Perth Amboy, N.J.

Tomasz Filipkowski, Stony Brook University; Air Liquide, Dallas

Rueih-Sheng (Ray) Fu, University of California, Berkeley; Dow Chemical, Midland, Mich.

Andre Gaona, Stanford University; ExxonMobil, Baton Rouge, La.

Isamar Garrido Rodriguez, City College of New York; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ark.

Melanie Geiger, Pennsylvania State University; Honeywell, Colonial Heights, Va.

Tao Hong, City University of New York; Albemarle, Baton Rouge, La.

Annie Kandel, Bates College; Chemtura, Naugatuck, Conn.

Zachary Kilwein, West Virginia University; Westlake Chemical, Sulphur, La.

Nikita Kowal, Arizona State University; Carus Corp., LaSalle, Ill.

Erik Lee, Pennsylvania State University; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ariz.

Matthew Liu, University of California; Chevron Phillips Chemical, Baytown, Texas

Vincent Ly, Tacoma Community College; Carus Corp., LaSalle, Ill.

Venice Magunga, University of Rochester; LyondellBasell, Cincinnati

Jose Moros Obregon, Northeastern University;ExxonMobil, Baytown, Texas

Nimit Patel, University of Maryland, College Park; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ark.

Tanner Pfendner, University of Maryland; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ark.

Joshua Ross, Stevens Institute of ­Technology; Chemtura, Naugatuck, Conn.

Clare Tennant, University of Notre Dame; Chevron Phillips Chemical, Pasadena, Texas

Patrick Tuttle, City College of New York; Dow Chemical, Midland, Mich.

Amy Wahlmeier, Nebraska Wesleyan University; LyondellBasell, Houston

James Wortman, Michigan State University; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ark.

Announcements of ACS news can be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

