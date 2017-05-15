ACS announces 2017 Society of Chemical Industries Scholars

The American Chemical Society has named 32 students as its 2017 SCI Scholars. Supported by the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI), American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and ACS, the program places outstanding chemistry and chemical engineering undergraduate students in 10-week industrial internships. Scholars also receive $1,000 for professional development and the opportunity to recognize a high school science teacher who impacted their careers. For more information, visit www.acs.org/sci.
The following are the scholars, their institutions, and their internship placements:
Madeleine Adams, Oregon State University; W.R. Grace, Columbia, Md.
Robert Allsopp, University of Maryland, College Park; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ark.
Collin Bardini, American River College; Air Liquide, Dallas
Helen Barzyk, University of Notre Dame; Milliken, Spartanburg, S.C.
Patrick Cable, University of Maryland, College Park; Trinseo, Midland, Mich.
Michael Carson, University of California, Irvine; Chemtura, Fords, N.J.
Paul Chong, University of California, Los Angeles; Hexion, Stafford, Texas
Ryan Collanton, University of California, Santa Barbara; BASF, Freeport, Texas
Dennis Dautel, Clarkson University;Trinseo, Midland, Mich.
Christopher Farrell, University of New Haven; Chemtura, Perth Amboy, N.J.
Tomasz Filipkowski, Stony Brook University; Air Liquide, Dallas
Rueih-Sheng (Ray) Fu, University of California, Berkeley; Dow Chemical, Midland, Mich.
Andre Gaona, Stanford University; ExxonMobil, Baton Rouge, La.
Isamar Garrido Rodriguez, City College of New York; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ark.
Melanie Geiger, Pennsylvania State University; Honeywell, Colonial Heights, Va.
Tao Hong, City University of New York; Albemarle, Baton Rouge, La.
Annie Kandel, Bates College; Chemtura, Naugatuck, Conn.
Zachary Kilwein, West Virginia University; Westlake Chemical, Sulphur, La.
Nikita Kowal, Arizona State University; Carus Corp., LaSalle, Ill.
Erik Lee, Pennsylvania State University; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ariz.
Matthew Liu, University of California; Chevron Phillips Chemical, Baytown, Texas
Vincent Ly, Tacoma Community College; Carus Corp., LaSalle, Ill.
Venice Magunga, University of Rochester; LyondellBasell, Cincinnati
Jose Moros Obregon, Northeastern University;ExxonMobil, Baytown, Texas
Tanner Pfendner, University of Maryland; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ark.
Joshua Ross, Stevens Institute of Technology; Chemtura, Naugatuck, Conn.
Clare Tennant, University of Notre Dame; Chevron Phillips Chemical, Pasadena, Texas
Patrick Tuttle, City College of New York; Dow Chemical, Midland, Mich.
Amy Wahlmeier, Nebraska Wesleyan University; LyondellBasell, Houston
James Wortman, Michigan State University; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ark.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter