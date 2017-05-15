Advertisement

May 15, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 20

Manufacturing issues can delay drug approvals and complicate relationships between drug firms and their contract suppliers

Volume 95 | Issue 20
Drug Development

The complete response letter: The mail no one wants to receive

Manufacturing issues can delay drug approvals and complicate relationships between drug firms and their contract suppliers

How to break down cultural and language barriers in the lab

Celebrating cultural traditions together can be one way to bridge the divide

Can shellfish adapt to ocean acidification?

Scientists explore the genomes of oysters and clams to help the shellfish industry survive changes in the ocean’s chemistry

  • Biological Chemistry

    Periodic Graphics: Types of viral hepatitis and how to treat them

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the types of viral hepatitis and ways to treat them

  • Business

    Orion Engineered Carbons is in the black

    The former Evonik unit is finding growth and profitability in its core business of carbon black

  • Environment

    How the wrong cat litter took down a nuclear waste repository

    Savannah River National Laboratory chemist David Hobbs reflects on the radiological accident that closed the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Paper on microplastics in fish is retracted

Ethics board says case is one of “scientific dishonesty,” but authors disagree

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Body odor, bacteria, and insect mind-melds

 

