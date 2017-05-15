The complete response letter: The mail no one wants to receive

May 15, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 20
Manufacturing issues can delay drug approvals and complicate relationships between drug firms and their contract suppliers
Cover image:
Credit:
Manufacturing issues can delay drug approvals and complicate relationships between drug firms and their contract suppliers
Celebrating cultural traditions together can be one way to bridge the divide
Scientists explore the genomes of oysters and clams to help the shellfish industry survive changes in the ocean’s chemistry
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the types of viral hepatitis and ways to treat them
The former Evonik unit is finding growth and profitability in its core business of carbon black
Savannah River National Laboratory chemist David Hobbs reflects on the radiological accident that closed the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant
Ethics board says case is one of “scientific dishonesty,” but authors disagree