ACS leaders visit Capitol Hill

On April 25–26, the American Chemical Society held its annual Legislative Summit, where members of the ACS Board of Directors engaged in advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. ACS leadership conducted more than 30 visits with members of Congress and their staff to advocate for fiscal year 2018 funding for federal science agencies such as the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board, the National Institute of Standards & Technology, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Energy Office of Science. The ACS leaders also asked members of Congress to consider joining the newly formed Congressional Chemistry Caucus (C&EN, April 3, page 21). Shown here, Diane Grob Schmidt (left), an ACS past-president and past member of the Board of Directors, meets with Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio-1).
