GFS Chemicals has upgraded the distillation equipment at its nitric acid plant in Columbus, Ohio. The company says the project will yield a higher-purity reagent-grade nitric acid for commercial customers as well as its own nitrate salts.
Saudi Basic Industries’ venture capital arm has invested in Airborne International, a Dutch specialist in automated and digitized composites manufacturing. The companies say the money will help advance Airborne’s technology in aerospace, marine, and other markets.
Givaudan is working with 19-year-old French inventor Guillaume Rolland to develop Sensorwake, an alarm clock that uses scent—not sound—to wake people. Givaudan has developed seven morning fragrances for Sensorwake: hot croissant, buttered toast, fresh coffee, the seaside, chocolate, cut grass, and mint.
Versum Materials, Air Products’ former electronic chemicals business, has broken ground on a research facility in Hometown, Pa. The facility will employ about 30 people who will evaluate new materials, such as organometallic compounds, and scale them up to kilogram quantities.
Jubilant Life Sciences, an Indian drug services provider, has acquired the U.S. radiopharmacy firm Triad Isotopes. With sales of $225 million in 2016, Triad supplies radiopharmaceuticals to about 1,700 customers across the U.S., Jubilant says.
Regulus Therapeutics, a developer of oligonucleotide drugs that target microRNAs, is eliminating 30% of its staff, or about 30 people, to focus on its most promising programs. Last year, FDA halted trials of the firm’s lead product, a hepatitis C treatment, following adverse patient reactions.
Takeda Pharmaceutical and Abingworth, the owner of the British drug firm GammaDelta Therapeutics, will together invest $100 million in GammaDelta. Takeda will also get an option to buy the company. GammaDelta is developing T-cell-based cancer immunotherapies.
Exscientia, a developer of computer-aided drug discovery products, will work with Sanofi in the area of metabolic disease. Exscientia will be responsible for compound design; Sanofi will handle actual chemical synthesis and development. The deal could yield $272 million for Exscientia.
