COMP presents division awards

by Linda Wang
May 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 20
The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented the following awards at the spring 2017 ACS national meeting in San Francisco.

The OpenEye Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry assists new faculty members in gaining visibility in the COMP community. The winners are Tom Kurtzman, Lehman College; Benjamin Levine, Michigan State University; Marco De Vivo, Italian Institute of Technology; and Bryan Wong, University of California, Riverside. Each winner received a $1,000 prize.

The Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award for Graduate Students recognizes outstanding research performance by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Fiona Kearns, University of South Florida; Patrick Lestrange, University of Washington; Elvira Sayfutyarova, Princeton University; Kayla Sprenger, University of Washington; and Mingzhen Zhang, University of Akron. The winners each received $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s Molecular Operating Environment software with a one-year license.

The Wiley Computers in Chemistry Outstanding Postdoc Award went to Makenzie Provorse, University of California, Merced, and Varnavas Mouchlis, University of California, San Diego. The winners received $1,000 each and presented their work at the COMP symposium in San Francisco.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

