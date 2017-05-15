Catalysis society presents 2017 awards

The North American Catalysis Society has presented several awards for 2017.
Suljo Linic, a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Michigan, is the recipient of the 2017 Paul H. Emmett Award in Fundamental Catalysis. The award recognizes Linic’s groundbreaking contributions at the interface of heterogeneous catalysis, surface chemistry, nanoscience, and computational catalysis.
Jeffery Bricker,senior director of research at Honeywell UOP, is the recipient of the 2017 Eugene J. Houdry Award in Applied Catalysis. Bricker’s achievements include the discovery of key reaction mechanisms in thiol oxidation chemistry in refinery fuels, which led to the commercialization of an oxidation catalyst that functions in the absence of caustic.
Jingguang Chen, Thayer Lindsley Professor of Chemical Engineering at Columbia University and senior chemist at Brookhaven National Laboratory, is the recipient of the 2017 Robert Burwell Lectureship in Catalysis. Chen is being recognized for his pioneering contributions to the mechanistic understanding and applications of carbide and bimetallic catalysts in heterogeneous catalysis and electrocatalysis.
