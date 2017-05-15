Advertisement

Materials

Catalysis society presents 2017 awards

by Linda Wang
May 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 20
The North American Catalysis Society has presented several awards for 2017.

Suljo Linic, a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Michigan, is the recipient of the 2017 Paul H. Emmett Award in Fundamental Catalysis. The award recognizes Linic’s groundbreaking contributions at the interface of heterogeneous catalysis, surface chemistry, nanoscience, and computational catalysis.

Jeffrey Bricker
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jeffrey Bricker
A photo of Jeffrey Bricker.
Credit: Courtesy of Jeffrey Bricker

Jeffery Bricker,senior director of research at Honeywell UOP, is the recipient of the 2017 Eugene J. Houdry Award in Applied Catalysis. Bricker’s achievements include the discovery of key reaction mechanisms in thiol oxidation chemistry in refinery fuels, which led to the commercialization of an oxidation catalyst that functions in the absence of caustic.

Jingguang Chen
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jingguang Chen
A photo of Jingguang Chen.
Credit: Courtesy of Jingguang Chen

Jingguang Chen, Thayer Lindsley Professor of Chemical Engineering at Columbia University and senior chemist at Brookhaven National Laboratory, is the recipient of the 2017 Robert Burwell Lectureship in Catalysis. Chen is being recognized for his pioneering contributions to the mechanistic understanding and applications of carbide and bimetallic catalysts in heterogeneous catalysis and electrocatalysis.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

