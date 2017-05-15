DSM and Amyris pursue vitamin A

DSM will invest $25 million in the biobased chemicals maker Amyris and may follow with another $25 million. At the same time, the two firms will work on health-related products. They have an exclusive agreement to develop a fermentation route to vitamin A, which is normally made via chemical synthesis. If DSM does invest the full $50 million, it will own almost one-quarter of Amyris. Other, unnamed investors have committed an additional $45 million. Amyris will use most of the funds to pay down debt.
