David L. Venezky, 92, died on Jan. 31 in Lancaster, N.Y.
“David began working for the Naval Research Laboratory in 1949 and retired in 1998 as head of the surface chemistry branch. During his career, he performed research in the fields of inorganic and surface chemistry. He was a member of ACS for 70 years, serving in numerous capacities at both the local and national levels. Upon his retirement, he delighted in mentoring students and teachers in the public schools. Service-minded and humble, he made little mention of his many accomplishments but touched many lives with his kindness and dedication to the advancement of science.”—Donna Venezky DeLeon, daughter
Most recent title: branch head of the Surface Chemistry Branch, Chemistry Division, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
Education: B.S., chemistry, George Washington University, 1948; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, University of North Carolina, 1962
Survivors: wife, Evelyn; daughter, Donna Venezky DeLeon; son, Mark; four grandchildren
