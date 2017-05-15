Elliot Bergman, 86, died on Dec. 6, 2016, in Valdosta, Ga.
“Elliot’s lifelong work in science was at the core of his being. From his early years as an inquisitive youth (when he blew a hole in the wall of his family home) through decades of professional work as a trained chemist and throughout his life, Elliot was energized and motivated by discovery and science. This included numerous patents, many of which were commercialized and used widely in industry and agriculture, which was a great source of pride for Elliot. When he retired from the traditional workforce, he never stopped pursuing knowledge and scientific progress. Elliot regularly attended conferences on the science of aging, read research papers, and cofounded an organization aimed at promoting research on the biochemical mechanisms underlying aging.”—family of Elliot Bergman
Most recent title: director of chemical research and patents, Griffin Corp.
Education: B.S., chemistry, Brooklyn College, 1951; Ph.D., chemistry, Cornell University, 1954
Survivors: sons, Eric and Phillip; four grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter