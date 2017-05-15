Harvard settles dispute over dielectrics patent

Harvard University says it has come to an “amicable resolution” of a lawsuit it filed last year against semiconductor maker GlobalFoundries for violating a chemistry professor’s patents. The suit involved patents for metal alkylamide-based high-K dielectric films used to create insulating layers in memory chips. The technology was invented by Harvard chemistry professor Roy E. Gordon and members of his lab in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Still pending is a similar suit against chip maker Micron Technology.
