Inorganic award to Shana Kelley

Shana O. Kelley, Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chemistry & Biomedical Engineering at the University of Toronto, is the winner of the 2017 Inorganic Nanoscience Award, presented by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry to honor excellent research. The award is sponsored by the University of South Carolina NanoCenter.
Kelley’s lab focuses on the use of inorganic chemistry to develop new metal- and semiconductor-based biofunctionalized nanomaterials and control their self-assembly into hierarchical structures for applications in biomedical technology. Her lab has pioneered the use of three-dimensional nanoarchitectures for ultrasensitive electrochemical sensors and has established magnetic nanoparticle platforms to identify and isolate rare cell types.
Kelley will receive the award, which consists of a plaque and $3,000, at the ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C., in August.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter