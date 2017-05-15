John L. Plude, 63, died on Oct. 6, 2016, in Oshkosh, Wis.
“John loved attending ACS national meetings as a councilor for the Northeast Wisconsin Local Section. After a meeting in Las Vegas, John predicted that ACS would never be invited back because chemists did not like to gamble.”—Jennifer Mihalick, colleague
Most recent title: emeritus professor, University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Connecticut, 1975; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, University of New Hampshire, 1980
Survivors: wife, Patty; daughters, Michelle and Kim; son, Kevin
