Leone Spiccia, 59, died on Dec. 18, 2016, in Melbourne, Australia.
“Leone was inspirational, kind, and generous to all, mentoring and influencing many young chemists from all over the world. His research focused on the development of metal complexes and inorganic materials which mimic metalloenzymes and aid in the understanding of geochemical and environmental processes. Applications included solar energy conversion, cancer diagnosis, and biosensing. He was a man of integrity and was generous with all he had. He had a wonderful smile and sense of humor. We, his family, friends, and colleagues, will always be proud and hold him dear in our hearts and minds.”—Vivien Spiccia, wife
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Monash University
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, 1979, and Ph.D., physical and inorganic chemistry, 1984, University of Western Australia
Survivors: wife, Vivien; daughter, Nadia; son, Nicolas
