Louis A. Errede, 93, died on Feb. 10, in Wayzata, Minn.
“Lou began his career at M. W. Kellogg Company in New Jersey in 1951. After the acquisition of Kellogg by 3M in 1957, he moved to Minnesota with his family. He was head of physical chemistry at 3M from 1963–68, director of exploratory research at 3M Harlow Laboratories, U.K., from 1968–73, 3M corporate scientist from 1973–93, and a 3M corporate scientist emeritus thereafter. In 1985, Lou became a member of 3M’s prestigious Carlton Society ‘for the development of novel membranes having potential in gas adsorbent, wound dressing, and horticultural applications; for the development of improved X-ray films; and for elaborating the photochemical mechanism whereby certain films can be laminated in commercially significant processes.’ In 2006, graphs associated with one of his early 3M patents (US 2,979,539) were depicted on an inscribed panel honoring Lou on the University of Minnesota’s Wall of Discovery.”—family, friends, and colleagues of Louis Errede
Most recent title: corporate scientist emeritus, 3M
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, 1947; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1951
Survivors: daughters, Ellen and Dawn; sons, Steven and Mark; three grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter