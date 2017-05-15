Advertisement

Materials

Louis A. Errede

by Linda Wang
May 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 20
Louis A. Errede
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dawn Cheryl Errede
A photo of Louis A. Errede.
Credit: Dawn Cheryl Errede

Louis A. Errede, 93, died on Feb. 10, in Wayzata, Minn.

“Lou began his career at M. W. Kellogg Company in New Jersey in 1951. After the acquisition of Kellogg by 3M in 1957, he moved to Minnesota with his family. He was head of physical chemistry at 3M from 1963–68, director of exploratory research at 3M Harlow Laboratories, U.K., from 1968–73, 3M corporate scientist from 1973–93, and a 3M corporate scientist emeritus thereafter. In 1985, Lou became a member of 3M’s prestigious Carlton Society ‘for the development of novel membranes having potential in gas adsorbent, wound dressing, and horticultural applications; for the development of improved X-ray films; and for elaborating the photochemical mechanism whereby certain films can be laminated in commercially significant processes.’ In 2006, graphs associated with one of his early 3M patents (US 2,979,539) were depicted on an inscribed panel honoring Lou on the University of Minnesota’s Wall of Discovery.”—family, friends, and colleagues of Louis Errede

Most recent title: corporate scientist emeritus, 3M

Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, 1947; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1951

Survivors: daughters, Ellen and Dawn; sons, Steven and Mark; three grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

