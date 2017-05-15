Marco A. Satyro, 54, died on Sept. 8, 2016, in College Station, Texas.
“Marco’s passion for science and chemical engineering was unsurpassed. He never walked away from a challenge and could not leave a problem unresolved. His enthusiasm was contagious and his ability to express his ideas using unconventional methods was envied by many. Some of his professional colleagues have referred to him as a giant at his craft, a soldier for science and technology, a genius in the making. Marco was a wonderful father and husband, a caring friend, and an admired, compassionate teacher. He was founder of VMG Inc., a professor at the University of Calgary and Clarkson University, and a mentor to many young minds.”—Malu Satyro, wife
Most recent title: principal scientist, Heat Transfer Research Inc.
Education: B.S., 1984, and M.S., 1990, chemical engineering, Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo; Ph.D., chemical engineering, University of Calgary, 1997
Survivors: wife, Malu; daughter, Melanie; son, Conner
