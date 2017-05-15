Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Marco A. Satyro

by Linda Wang
May 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Marco A. Satyro
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of the Satyro family
A photo of Marco A. Satyro.
Credit: Courtesy of the Satyro family

Marco A. Satyro, 54, died on Sept. 8, 2016, in College Station, Texas.

“Marco’s passion for science and chemical engineering was unsurpassed. He never walked away from a challenge and could not leave a problem unresolved. His enthusiasm was contagious and his ability to express his ideas using unconventional methods was envied by many. Some of his professional colleagues have referred to him as a giant at his craft, a soldier for science and technology, a genius in the making. Marco was a wonderful father and husband, a caring friend, and an admired, compassionate teacher. He was founder of VMG Inc., a professor at the University of Calgary and Clarkson University, and a mentor to many young minds.”—Malu Satyro, wife

Most recent title: principal scientist, Heat Transfer Research Inc.

Education: B.S., 1984, and M.S., 1990, chemical engineering, Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo; Ph.D., chemical engineering, University of Calgary, 1997

Survivors: wife, Malu; daughter, Melanie; son, Conner

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Robert T. Anselmi
Obituary: John H. Litchfield
Obituary: Peter S. Forgione

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.