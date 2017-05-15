Merck KGaA grabs Grzybowski Scientific

MilliporeSigma, the life sciences division of Merck KGaA, has acquired Grzybowski Scientific Inventions (GSI), the developer of Chematica, a computer-aided system for identifying chemical synthesis pathways. The “virtual synthesis” software reduces the time between chemical target conception and route evaluation by filtering millions of data points to optimize synthesis routes, according to MilliporeSigma. GSI, which launched in 2013, markets Chematica to academic and industrial labs.
