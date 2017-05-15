The Ocean Cleanup raises $22 million

The Ocean Cleanup, a Dutch nonprofit founded in 2013 by then-17-year-old Boyan Slat, has raised $22 million from Silicon Valley investors including Marc and Lynne Benioff and Peter Thiel. The Dutch chemical firm DSM is also a funder. The nonprofit developed a V-shaped array of long, floating booms designed to trap plastics and other debris carried by ocean currents. It plans to launch a pilot version in the Pacific Ocean later this year. Some marine scientists question how well the array will hold up under harsh ocean conditions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter