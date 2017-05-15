Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

R. Garth Pews

by Linda Wang
May 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

R. Garth Pews
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of the Pews family
A photo of R. Garth Pews.
Credit: Courtesy of the Pews family

R. Garth Pews, 78, died on Nov. 8, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“Garth Pews was a highly accomplished synthetic organic chemist. He was born in Leamington, Ontario, and came to the U.S. in 1963, where he did his postdoctoral work under Robert W. Taft at Pennsylvania State University. He subsequently worked for Esso Research & Engineering in Linden, N.J., for two years prior to joining Dow Chemical Company in 1966. He was an expert in synthetic organic chemistry and rose to the most senior technical professional job level in the company. He was credited with more than 120 patents during his 31-year career with Dow, working on both product and process development, primarily with agricultural chemicals and antimicrobials. He spent most of his career in Dow’s Central Research organization, where he was named inventor of the year in 1988, 1990, and 1997. In his spare time, Garth helped establish the Midland Amateur Hockey Association and was a lifelong supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs team.”—L. Dennis McKeever, colleague

Most recent title: senior research scientist, Dow Chemical

Education: B.S., chemistry, 1960, and Ph.D., organic chemistry, 1963, University of Western Ontario

Survivors: wife, Suzanne; daughter, Judith Mizeur; sons, James and John; three grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Claude I. Judd
Robert I. Lemlich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard S. P. Hsi

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.