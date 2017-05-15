Students won’t sweat the school year

Every cloud has a silver lining, and soon, Fruit of the Loom men’s underwear will too. The clothing brand has teamed with Dow Chemical to develop the Dual Defense system to reduce odor and wick away moisture. Dual Defense incorporates Silvadur, a Dow technology that uses polymers to release antimicrobial silver ions. Boxers, briefs, and undershirts will be available by back-to-school season.
