Trade group sets new member criteria

The board of the trade association Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America has approved new criteria for membership that emphasizes R&D. The group also eliminated the “associate” category of membership. It now requires all members to have, on average over three years, an R&D-to-sales ratio of 10% or greater and R&D spending of at least $200 million per year. As a result, 22 companies—several of which have been criticized for their drug pricing practices—are no longer members.
