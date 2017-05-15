Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

U.S. slams China, India, and others over weak patent protection

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
May 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The Trump Administration is sharply criticizing India, China, Indonesia, and several other countries it says are not properly enforcing and protecting the intellectual property rights of U.S. drugmakers and other businesses. In a congressionally required annual report released in late April, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) placed 11 countries on a “priority watch list” for their perceived intellectual property rights abuses, such as failing to prevent the export of counterfeit drugs and inadequately enforcing patents. The report says nearly 90% of counterfeit medicines seized at the U.S. border in fiscal 2016 came from China, Hong Kong, India, and Singapore. USTR says U.S. pharmaceutical companies remain concerned about the potential threat posed to their intellectual property through the Indian government’s possible use of compulsory licensing, which allows local firms to override patents and make cheaper generic copies of brand-name drugs. The report singles out China for its “coercive” technology transfer requirements, structural barriers to effective IPR enforcement, and “widespread infringing activity,” including trade secret theft.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE