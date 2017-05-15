William E. Schmidt, 96, died on Jan. 26 in Fairfax, Va.
“Professor Schmidt was involved in teaching chemistry and active in electrochemical research at George Washington University (GW) for more than half a century. He also served as secretary of the ACS Committee on Analytical Reagents for 40 years. During his tenure at GW, he had a strong interest in the teaching of science to nonscience majors. He served as academic adviser to many premedical students and as chair of the Pre-Med Committee for a number of years. An avid hiker, he was an active volunteer with the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club and the Boy Scouts of America. He was devoted to his family, teaching, and learning.”—Connie S. Carpel, daughter
Most recent title: professor emeritus of chemistry, George Washington University
Education: B.S., 1943, and M.S., 1950, chemistry, George Washington University; Ph.D., chemistry, Princeton University, 1953
Survivors: daughters, Judy Sharp, Martha Ong, Connie Carpel, and Donna Green; son, Joel
