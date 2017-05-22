Boehringer starts plant, expands China R&D

Boehringer Ingelheim has started up a $78 million biopharmaceutical plant at the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai. The facility, the company claims, is the only biopharmaceutical plant started up in China by a major international producer. Boehringer plans to use the plant to supply monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins to its customers in China. Separately, Boehringer announced that it will fund early drug discovery projects at Peking University. Several academic investigators will work closely with the German firm, Boehringer says.
