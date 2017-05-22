Copyright © 2017 American Chemical Society
May 22, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 21
Volume 95, Issue 21
Inside that exhilarating, frustrating, messy transition to being the boss
May 22, 2017 Issue
Volume 95, Issue 21
May 22, 2017 Issue, Vol. 95 | Iss. 21
Inside that exhilarating, frustrating, messy transition to being the boss(pp. 34-38)
Features
Business
Manufacturing catches up, and hooks up, with research informatics (pp. 22-24)
Business
Reversing its long neglect of R&D, Southeast Asian country now encourages biotechnology innovation (pp. 25-27)
Cover Story: A year in the life of a new professor
Out of the lab, into the classroom(pp. 39-40)
Back in the lab—this time, as the boss(pp. 41-42)
The pressure to publish sets in(pp. 43-45)
News of the Week
Route to cancer stem cell death ironed out
Researchers find compound with rare activity against cancer stem cells works by sequestering iron(p.5)
Electroplated batteries store more energy
A new process for making pure battery electrodes improves performance(p.6)
Weakness in perovskite crystals uncovered
Iodide salt coatings protect the promising solar-cell materials from attack by oxygen and light(p.6)
New role in cells suggested for ATP
Known as an energy carrier, molecule can also solubilize proteins(p.7)
Stretchy material creates dynamic holograms
Metamaterial hologram displays a series of images as it's stretched(p.7)
AkzoNobel chemicals CEO eyes solo future
Broad chemicals portfolio set to deliver steady growth(p.12)
Japan reaps benefits of closures
Major chemical firms increase profits, partly because of earlier restructuring(p.12)
Mood is bright at new drug ingredients show
Attendance was strong and spirits were buoyant at CPhI North America(p.13)
Thermo Fisher to acquire Patheon
$7.2 billion purchase of contract drug maker opens a new business front for the instrument firm(p.13)
Lower growth in CO2 emissions expected in China and India
Analysis cites drop in use of coal(p.16)
Puerto Rican chemists hit hard by debt crisis
Student strikes follow proposed cuts to university funding(p.16)
China agrees to review U.S. biotechnology applications
National Biosafety Committee will assess eight products made by major U.S. agrochemical companies by the end of May(p.17)
Departments
Business
Manufacturing catches up, and hooks up, with research informatics
Reversing its long neglect of R&D, Southeast Asian country now encourages biotechnology innovation
Concentrates (pp.14-15)
- Daikin settles PFOA suit
- Liveris will stay on longer at DowDuPont
- Brazil approves DowDuPont deal
- GCP buys U.K. waterproofing firm
- Laboratoire M2 raises $4.6 million
- Firms pursue feed ingredients
- Honeywell starts up refrigerants plant
- Indian workers shut lights during FDA inspection
- Boehringer starts plant, expands China R&D
- Vertex and X-Chem form library pact
- Merck and FlexEnable shape the future
- Synlogic goes public through merger
- Business Roundup
Science & Technology
Artifacts among the 230 objects on display harken back to the early days of chemistry
Cardiff University's Graham Hutchings helped develop a gold catalyst that can substitute for a mercury-based one in plastics manufacturing
Concentrates (pp.8-9)
- Plant-derived compounds block sperm tail whipping
- A small-scale reactor for light-driven chemistry
- Bulky alkane dimer breaks record for distance between hydrogens on different molecules
- ‘DNA slingshot’ targets drug delivery
- Artificial ovary restores fertility in mice
- New radical iodoamide reagent conquers challenging iodoalkane synthesis
Government & Policy
Trump's plan to kill investigation panel could leave industry without a key tool to reduce risk
Education
Inside that exhilarating, frustrating, messy transition to being the boss
Newscripts
Editor's Page
Letters
