May 22, 2017 Issue
 
May 22, 2017 Issue

Volume 95, Issue 21
May 22, 2017 Issue, Vol. 95 | Iss. 21

A year in the life of a new professor

Inside that exhilarating, frustrating, messy transition to being the boss
By Lisa M. Jarvis
(pp. 34-38)
Features
Business

The drug plant of the future

Manufacturing catches up, and hooks up, with research informatics (pp. 22-24)
Business

Thailand embarks on life sciences push

Reversing its long neglect of R&D, Southeast Asian country now encourages biotechnology innovation (pp. 25-27)
News of the Week

Route to cancer stem cell death ironed out

Researchers find compound with rare activity against cancer stem cells works by sequestering iron
(p.5)

Electroplated batteries store more energy

A new process for making pure battery electrodes improves performance
(p.6)

Weakness in perovskite crystals uncovered

Iodide salt coatings protect the promising solar-cell materials from attack by oxygen and light
(p.6)

New role in cells suggested for ATP

Known as an energy carrier, molecule can also solubilize proteins
(p.7)

Stretchy material creates dynamic holograms

Metamaterial hologram displays a series of images as it’s stretched
(p.7)

AkzoNobel chemicals CEO eyes solo future

Broad chemicals portfolio set to deliver steady growth
(p.12)

Japan reaps benefits of closures

Major chemical firms increase profits, partly because of earlier restructuring
(p.12)

Mood is bright at new drug ingredients show

Attendance was strong and spirits were buoyant at CPhI North America
(p.13)

Thermo Fisher to acquire Patheon

$7.2 billion purchase of contract drug maker opens a new business front for the instrument firm
(p.13)

Lower growth in CO2 emissions expected in China and India

Analysis cites drop in use of coal
(p.16)

Puerto Rican chemists hit hard by debt crisis

Student strikes follow proposed cuts to university funding
(p.16)

China agrees to review U.S. biotechnology applications

National Biosafety Committee will assess eight products made by major U.S. agrochemical companies by the end of May
(p.17)
 

Departments

Business

The drug plant of the future

Manufacturing catches up, and hooks up, with research informatics

Thailand embarks on life sciences push

Reversing its long neglect of R&D, Southeast Asian country now encourages biotechnology innovation

Science & Technology

Berlin exhibit features alchemical oddities from around the globe

Artifacts among the 230 objects on display harken back to the early days of chemistry

Catalysis expert explains how gold might slash China’s mercury pollution

Cardiff University’s Graham Hutchings helped develop a gold catalyst that can substitute for a mercury-based one in plastics manufacturing

ACS News

In the room where it happens: Science and policy

ACS announces its fall election ballot

(p.52 )

ACS announces 2017 Heroes of Chemistry

(p.52 )

Collaborative Opportunities Grants

(p.52 )

NORM 2017

Government & Policy

U.S. Chemical Safety Board faces death sentence

Trump’s plan to kill investigation panel could leave industry without a key tool to reduce risk

Education

A year in the life of a new professor

Inside that exhilarating, frustrating, messy transition to being the boss

Out of the lab, into the classroom

Back in the lab—this time, as the boss

The pressure to publish sets in

Reflecting on year one in ‘the coolest job in the world’

Newscripts

Chemistry, in a book and a board game

Editor's Page

Age diversity in science

Letters

 
 