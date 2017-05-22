C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures Photo Contest

Congratulations to Amy Davis Roth, the winner of the 2016 Chemistry in Pictures Photo Contest grand prize! Her prize-winning photo has garnered more than 2,500 interactions on Tumblr and other social media. View the original post at cenm.ag/extractdna.
Roth is a multimedia artist from Valley Glen, Calif. In addition to her photography, Roth makes her Surly-Ramics line of handmade jewelry that is “inspired by knowledge and nature and encourages science communication, humanism and critical thinking.” She also hosts Makers’ Hustle, a podcast about turning your artistic passion into a profession. You can follow her on Twitter at @SurlyAmy.
The photo contest is ongoing at cen.chempics.org. Each month, C&EN editors select and publish our favorite reader submissions in C&EN Chemistry in Pictures. Monthly winners receive a $50 cash prize. This year’s grand prize winner will receive a Canon Digital SLR Camera.
