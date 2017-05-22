Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures Photo Contest

May 22, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

This is what your DNA looks like

A test tube has blueish strands streaming up from a pinkish red mass.
Credit: Amy Davis Roth
Extracting DNA from strawberries is a classic demonstration used in biochemistry and biology classrooms that allows students to see DNA with the naked eye. The red layer at the bottom of this test tube is a mixture of mashed strawberries, water, table salt, and dish detergent. The soapy detergent helps dissolve the membranes of the fruit’s cells, releasing their DNA. The salt then binds to the negatively charged DNA strands. Added rubbing alcohol causes the DNA-salt complex to clump up into visible strands.—Craig Bettenhausen
Submitted by Amy Davis Roth.

Congratulations to Amy Davis Roth, the winner of the 2016 Chemistry in Pictures Photo Contest grand prize! Her prize-winning photo has garnered more than 2,500 interactions on Tumblr and other social media. View the original post at cenm.ag/extractdna.

Roth is a multimedia artist from Valley Glen, Calif. In addition to her photography, Roth makes her Surly-Ramics line of handmade jewelry that is “inspired by knowledge and nature and encourages science communication, humanism and critical thinking.” She also hosts Makers’ Hustle, a podcast about turning your artistic passion into a profession. You can follow her on Twitter at @SurlyAmy.

The photo contest is ongoing at cen.chempics.org. Each month, C&EN editors select and publish our favorite reader submissions in C&EN Chemistry in Pictures. Monthly winners receive a $50 cash prize. This year’s grand prize winner will receive a Canon Digital SLR Camera.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pollution
Computer model shows many paths to cutting plastic pollution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Atmospheric Chemistry
Industrial plumes seed snow
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Environment
Trump picks Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE