ACS’s Office of Undergraduate Programs is accepting applications for its Collaborative Opportunities Grants. These $1,000 to $2,500 grants are awarded to two-year colleges to help them build partnerships with industry, academia, government, or other groups in the chemical sciences.
The 14 projects funded to date have supported the development of museum exhibits, joint seminar courses, outreach events, and research programs with local industry, government, four-year institutions, and high schools. Learn more about these projects and apply for a grant at cenm.ag/cogrant. The deadline is June 13.
