GCP buys U.K. waterproofing firm

GCP Applied Technologies has agreed to buy U.K.-based Stirling Lloyd, a supplier of waterproofing membranes and coatings, for $94 million. Stirling Lloyd has $40 million in annual sales. GCP says the acquisition expands its liquid waterproofing and building repair products business and opens up new applications in bridges, tunnels, and parking lots. GCP, which spun off of W.R. Grace in early 2016, acquired Halex, a maker of moisture barrier flooring membranes, in November.
