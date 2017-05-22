Honeywell starts up refrigerants plant

Honeywell has started up a $300 million plant in Geismar, La., to produce the refrigerant that hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-1234yf has ultralow global warming potential. The automotive refrigerant replaces high-global-warming hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)-134a. Competitor Chemours broke ground in February on a $230 million HFO-1234yf plant in Ingleside, Texas, expected to come on-line at the end of 2018.
